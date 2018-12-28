Merger rejection casts doubts on Council top-up

The merger of Galway’s two local authorities has been put on hold for the time being – jeopardising an allocation of €1.4 million earmarked for the County Council before Christmas.

The money has been added to the Council’s budget on the understanding that both authorities will amalgamate in 2021 – but a Seanad vote last week effectively removed Galway from any amalgamation process, casting doubts on the €1.4 million top-up.

The vote, which took place before the Seanad broke for Christmas, was 21 in favour of removing the provision and 16 against.

Without the money, Galway County Council cannot balance their budget and it would require an emergency meeting being called to discuss their financial situation.

However, there is some confusion surrounding the €1.4 million in the event of an amalgamation not taking place. Its removal would leave Galway County Council in a financially embarrassing situation

A note sent to members of Galway County Council stated specifically that the €1.4 million was dependent on the two bodies merging. But this is now off the table.

It states: “This note is to formally confirm that the additional funding proposed for Galway County Council for 2019 (€1.4m) is contingent on a decision of the Oireachtas to merge the two administrations as part of the 2018 Lopcal Government Bill as an essential pre-cursor to full merger in 2021”.

According to Fianna Fail’s Deputy Eamon O Cuiv this money was being used to “buy off” Galway’s TDs and councillors so that the merger of the two councils could take place.

The Galway West TD said that the money (a total of €4 million over a three year period) was for amalgamation and nothing else. He believes that Minister John Paul Phelan should be sitting down and discussing this issue with local elected representatives.

