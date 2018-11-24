Merger of City and County Council ‘makes no sense’

The proposed amalgamation of Galway City and County Councils will not save any money – because the local authorities are operating on a very limited budget already.

That’s what Deputy Catherine Connolly told the Dáil last week, adding that the last review saw the Government increase the number of city councillors to 18 and to 39 on the County Council.

“As I understand it and I am open to correction on this, not one of the 18 councillors, who are very important stakeholders, was in support of this proposal,” she said.

“I went forward and made a verbal submission. I regretted having to go to a private hotel to do that – which is an instance of what happens – rather than that taking place in a public building.

“I raised my concerns. I do not believe any one of those 18 councillors said this was good and each and every one of them engaged with the process.

“If the Government is going to have a consultation process and 99% of the combined councillors are saying not to do this, and the Government goes ahead and does it, what kind of democracy is that?” she asked.

Independent Deputy Noel Grealish said if the Bill was railroaded through this House and the merger of the two local authorities goes ahead, Galway will lose its status and the mayoral position.

“A mayor is one of the most important positions that a city can have and the mayoral position in Galway is truly historic,” he said.

“When important visitors come to Galway, including prospective investors brought to the county by the IDA, they always meet the mayor.

“How will it be possible to have a chairman of a super local authority with up to 57 members, as well as a municipal district of Galway city and a mayor for the city? That is not going to work. It is not working in Limerick or Waterford,” he added.

Deputy Grealish said the Bill made no reference to the crucial issues of funding or staffing, which will directly impact on the success or failure of any amalgamation of Galway city and county councils.

“In 2018, Galway City Council had a budget of €994 per person, down from €1,312 in 2008, while Galway County Council had a budget of €626 per person, down from €1,004 in 2008/ An amalgamated authority would have a budget of €738 per capita, which compares poorly with the €1,000 per capita available in other comparable local authorities,” he said.

Galway, he said, is a unique county, with a big city as well as rural and sparsely populated areas.

“Connemara and the areas stretching from Glenamaddy to Portumna are so different. There is a wealth of history in the city itself, with Christopher Columbus numbered among visitors in the past.

“Galway City Council currently collects significant revenue through business rates and funds services differently from the county council.”

However, Minister of State Seán Kyne said there is existing co-operation between city and county, including libraries and fire services, and there is very easy potential to be realised on roads and the arts.

“These include the Galway city ring road, which would be a joint effort between the councils, although there is agreement that it is being led by the County Council. The sewerage system on Mutton Island is serving some of the county as well in Barna and Oranmore, where there are connections,” he said.

“We must ensure in any amalgamation, if it happens, that there would be stronger municipal districts with power and a set budget. In an amalgamation, there should be a dispersal of funding to the peripheral areas as well.”