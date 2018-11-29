Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is Irish Van of the Year

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was voted the Irish Van of the Year at the recent Irish Van of the Year 2019 event, which was held in association with Continental Tyres.

Voted on by a jury of 11 of Ireland’s most experienced commercial vehicle journalists, the annual Irish Van of the Year Award acknowledges productivity, safety, comfort and fuel efficiency in the latest van technology.

There were eight vans in contention for this year’s title, with the Sprinter coming out on top. This year the competition included vehicles run on alternative fuels and, for the first time, two electric-powered vans were also nominated.

Presenting the award to Fergus Conheady of Mercedes Benz Ireland, Tom Dennigan of award sponsors, Continental Tyres, said that “this latest version of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter brings a new level of comfort, driving dynamics and economy to the commercial sector and it is no surprise that it has been voted the best van in Ireland”.

“I am sure the Irish Van of the Year title will be a huge boost to the Sprinter in the very competitive commercial vehicle marketplace,” he said.

The joint chairmen of the Irish Van of the Year jury were Brian Byrne and Jarlath Sweeney, and Mr Byrne said that “the improved safety and driver assistance systems of the new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter alone make it a worthy winner against some very capable competition, but the future-proofing of the vehicle by making it ready for new developments in delivery technologies brings it to another level”.

Mr Sweeney also praised the Sprinter, saying it was always going to be a serious contender for the award.

“This new generation is interesting in that it’s more than just a van, offering interesting solutions to improve operational delivery efficiencies through connectivity. New Sprinter features good redesign, with excellent driving behaviour, backed up by numerous safety and driver assistance systems,” he said.