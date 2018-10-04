Mercedes-Benz goes electric

Mercedes-Benz has flicked the switch on EQ, the initials chosen to represent their move into the electric-powered vehicle sector.

Said to stand for ‘electric intelligence’, the Mercedes-Benz EQ name is derived from its brand values of ‘emotion’ and ‘intelligence’ – characteristics it says ‘encompass all key aspects for customer-focused electric mobility extending beyond the vehicle itself.’

Set to evolve into a comprehensive ‘electric mobility ecosystem’ of products, services, technologies and innovations – ranging from electric vehicles to fast charging systems, wall box charging points and home energy storage units – EQ will be the brand name under which all of these products and services will be bundled.

In this, the intention is to create a consistent and clear image under the EQ banner for sustainable products and services bearing the Mercedes-Benz star. As such, EQ will exist as a stand-alone, independently-operated division within the Daimler organisation alongside, though separate from, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes AMG and the Maybach division, each one having the mandate to develop its own individual and distinctive ‘brand persona’.

The first EQ model revealed to the public – which arrives in Ireland in Autumn 2019 – carries the model designation EQC. A sporty, five-seat SUV coupé based on the GLC, EQC made its original appearance in public at the Paris Motor Show as a ‘close-to-production’ concept vehicle.

Visually, there will be no mistaking it as a member of the Daimler family. Branded with the familiar ‘star’ motif, designers have given the EQC a distinctive ‘electro look’ reflected in its silver finish, sweeping grille and dynamic silhouette marked by a flowing transition from front to rear.

