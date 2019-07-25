Mercedes-Benz continues to introduce new models

Mercedes-Benz’s pace of new model introductions continues at breath-taking speed. Since the start of the year, five new models have already arrived here – B-Class, A-Class Saloon, GLE, CLA and the now-introduced GLC – with seven more wholly-new and face-lifted models yet to come before the end of 2019.

Amongst them will be the latest GLC Coupé and AMG variants, plus a mid-range trio of SUVs modelled to an extent on the larger new GLE which, itself, arrived here only weeks ago. Those to come include a new V-Class, GLS, EQC, CLA Shooting Brake and new GLB 7-seater which arrives in October.

Now a new GLC, in its face-lifted form, is arriving in dealer showrooms. This model has been around since 2015 and is a model that occupies a pivotal position within a seven-strong family of Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

This latest GLC comes with a new range of engines, pioneering technologies, a state-of-the-art infotainment system with larger touch-screen displays and enhanced connectivity.

Its design gives it a distinctive appeal, reflected in sculpted surfaces, chrome elements running from front to rear, redesigned headlamps with standard-fit LED high-performance lights, a heavily contoured twin-louvre diamond lattice grille, and in aerodynamic 17-20 inch wheels.

Interior fitments include MBUX multimedia system and ‘Hey Mercedes’ whose functions expand with each model introduction.

