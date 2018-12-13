Mercedes-Benz B-Class gets a new look with a top-to-bottom makeover

One of the early New Year arrivals on the market here from Mercedes-Benz will be the new B-Class. Fresh from having received a top-to-bottom makeover that, according to Mercedes-Benz bosses lifts it into an altogether higher league in terms of its design, specifications and all-round attractiveness.

With all of the space and comfort features that appealed to owners previously, this latest version has been transformed into a truly sporty and attractive design package that is in even closer visual harmony with the new generation of Mercedes-Benz models.

Its most striking aspect is its altogether more agile appearance and somewhat squat front end, helped by its muscular shoulders, slightly lowered roofline, and long wheelbase (2729 mm) with short overhangs. Low-profile headlamps with LED daytime running, and larger 16” to 19” wheels add to this dynamic improvement.

At the rear, its split taillights design, bumper-insert reflectors, and a distinctive black lower bumper panel with chrome trim strip create a greater sense of width and depth while a roof spoiler adds to its aerodynamic and sporty appearance.

Inside it follows the traits of the new A-Class with its newly-designed dashboard and instrument panel dropping away towards the front occupants with ‘cut-outs’ that house air vents, dials and display items – three versions of which include 7-inch and 10.25-inch displays.

A bold centre console with touch-based control and input system is similar in appearance to the E-Class while the optional ambient lighting comes in 64 mood-setting colours.

Although capacity is roughly the same as in the previous model, the luggage compartment can now accommodate up to 1540 litres with the rear seat folded. There will be a comprehensive range of optional extras available, one that includes a folding passenger seatback to accommodate longer load lengths.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.