Mercedes-Benz aims for the younger generation

Mercedes-Benz is giving added emphasis to its goal of attracting a younger generation of motorists with the arrival of its new B-Class.

They say that the good news for Irish buyers is that a number of models within the mix that will be promoted here with prices lower than those of the models they replace.

Mercedes-Benz is continuing to offer increased levels of standard specification while maintaining or reducing their new model pricing, their sales manager Ciaran Allen saying that “consistent with our on-going product offensive, we are fully focused on delivering best value with the first model to benefit from this being a B180 petrol which comes on the market at €32,745 – a four-digit reduction on the previous model”.

Down the line, a B160 version will launch at similarly reduced prices. On models where reductions may not be possible, Allen assures customers that prices will be kept ‘as close to the bone’ as possible.

With first versions arriving in dealer showrooms over the coming weeks, the new B-Class is amongst 15 new or facelifted models the luxury carmaker will introduce here this year. It arrives fresh from a ‘nose-to-tail’ makeover with its new design, specifications and all-round attractiveness.

Straddling the space between A-Class and C-Class, this new version is set to attract committed B-Class owners with a more sporty appearance, reflected in design changes that bring it into closer visual harmony with the wider generation of Mercedes-Benz models.

