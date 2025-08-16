  • Services

Services

MEP warns that over 5,000 Galway Farmers could be forced out of Farming under New EU CAP proposals

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

MEP warns that over 5,000 Galway Farmers could be forced out of Farming under New EU CAP proposals
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has warned of a deeply concerning development under the European Commission’s proposed reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy or CAP.

Under new proposals, farmers reaching the State Pension age of 66 could not receive a single farm payment from 2028.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, MEP Mullooly said that if these proposals went ahead, more than 5,000 farmers in Galway would be affected.

Has called for the introduction of a new early retirement package before the proposals come into effect.

More like this:
no_space
Thousands attend public rally in Ballinasloe over downgrading of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA large crowd, estimated in the thousands, took to th...

no_space
Galway’s annual summer musical packing in the crowds at the Town Hall

Audiences are packing out the stunning production of the musical Peter Pan which is running all t...

no_space
Ballinrobe Musical Society to stage musical drama based on the life of Michael Collins

A trio of Galwegians will lay the foundations for an acclaimed Mayo Musical Society to tell the s...

no_space
Man of many parts opens first exhibition – inspired by the water and the West

Michael Hegarty is nothing if not a man of diverse and disparate passions; the former banker-turn...

no_space
Athenry woman wins €60,000 on Lotto

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Athenry woman has collected her €60,000 Lotto win ...

no_space
WestBIC and three other BICS engage with a thousand new clients between 2022 and 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway based Business Innovation Centre and three...

no_space
Calls for responsible parking near Connemara beaches ahead of hot weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara North councillor Gerry King is calling for ...

no_space
Lobby group feels no confidence vote in Health Minister may be warranted over Portiuncula maternity services

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local group feels a vote of no-confidence in the He...

no_space
Sinn Féin TD says party has not discussed supporting Catherine Connolly's presidential bid

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSinn Fein has not yet discussed supporting Galway Wes...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up