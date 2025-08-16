MEP warns that over 5,000 Galway Farmers could be forced out of Farming under New EU CAP proposals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has warned of a deeply concerning development under the European Commission’s proposed reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy or CAP.

Under new proposals, farmers reaching the State Pension age of 66 could not receive a single farm payment from 2028.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, MEP Mullooly said that if these proposals went ahead, more than 5,000 farmers in Galway would be affected.

Has called for the introduction of a new early retirement package before the proposals come into effect.