MEP Warns that deal on new tariffs and import restrictions on fertilisers from Russia offers no protection to Irish farmers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A compromise deal endorsed by the European Parliament on new tariffs and import restrictions on fertilisers from Russia has been rejected by Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly.

The agreement, reached between major political groups in the Parliament will see tariffs phased in from July beginning at €40 per tonne, rising to €325 per tonne by July 2028.

Import volumes will also be sharply curtailed – down from 5 million tonnes in 2024 to just 900,000 tonnes by 2028.

A vote on this will take place in Strasbourg on Monday at an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament’s Agricultural Committee and the Midlands North West MEP had tabled amendments to delay the vote so that fertilisers could be sourced elsewhere. Amendments that were not taken on board by the EU.

Speaking this morning, Ciaran Mullooly said while he understands why the EU is trying to penalise Russia, without alternative sources, Irish farmers will be punished.