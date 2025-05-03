  • Services

Services

MEP Warns that deal on new tariffs and import restrictions on fertilisers from Russia offers no protection to Irish farmers

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

MEP Warns that deal on new tariffs and import restrictions on fertilisers from Russia offers no protection to Irish farmers
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A compromise deal endorsed by the European Parliament on new tariffs and import restrictions on fertilisers from Russia has been rejected by Midlands North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly.

The agreement, reached between major political groups in the Parliament will see tariffs phased in from July beginning at €40 per tonne, rising to €325 per tonne by July 2028.

Import volumes will also be sharply curtailed – down from 5 million tonnes in 2024 to just 900,000 tonnes by 2028.

A vote on this will take place in Strasbourg on Monday at an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament’s Agricultural Committee and the Midlands North West MEP had tabled amendments to delay the vote so that fertilisers could be sourced elsewhere. Amendments that were not taken on board by the EU.

Speaking this morning, Ciaran Mullooly said while he understands why the EU is trying to penalise Russia, without alternative sources, Irish farmers will be punished.

More like this:
no_space
Outburst from TDs in Dáil after Deputy refers to Albert Dolan as 'young man'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn outburst echoed in the Dáil this week after a TD l...

no_space
Galway Medtech firm wins global competition in London

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway medtech firm has won a global Dragons' Den s...

no_space
Clarinbridge camogie and hurling looks to raise €1.2m for five-year development plan

Clarinbridge Camogie and GAA clubs officially launched their ambitious new development initiative...

no_space
Athenry community group aims to raise €75,000 to replace and repair rotting equipment

Athenry’s only public amenity is falling apart – and the community claims it has been left to foo...

no_space
Galway trails well behind in refurb of vacant homes

More than 650 Galway applications have been made for a grants scheme that assists the refurbishme...

no_space
Two men convicted for having illegal fishing nets on Galway's River Clare

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo men have been convicted for the possession of ill...

no_space
Headphone boycotters – Should they be given hefty fines? FYI Galway gets the view of the Galway public

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDo it annoy you if people shun headphones when listen...

no_space
Carraroe student wins national Irish essay competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA student from Scoil Chuimsitheach (pron. KWIM-SHEE-O...

no_space
Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle School raised in the Dáil

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle Natio...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up