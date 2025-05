This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local MEP Maria Walsh fears that Trump’s proposed tariffs on foreign films will threaten thousands of Irish jobs.

US President Donald Trump has suggested placing a 100 percent tariff on movies made outside America.

Midlands North West MEP Walsh says the industry in Ireland is valued at over €1 billion, supporting a total of over 15,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

Fine Gael MEP Walsh says the tariffs raise a lot of questions