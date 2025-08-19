  • Services

MEP Nina Carberry to open 100th Connemara Pony Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The 100th Connemara Pony Show is underway in Clifden at various locations across the town

The four day programme boasts the world’s biggest display of Connemara Ponies and competitions, alongside family-friendly events, trade stands, domestic arts showcase, dog show, and best dressed competitions.

Local MEP and former champion jockey Nina Carberry will officially open the 100th Connemara Pony Show at the Clifden Showgrounds tomorrow

Over the past century the show has grown from a one-day gathering in Roundstone into a four-day celebration

Fine Gael MEP Carberry says she’s proud to open an event where the growth has been driven by the local community

 

