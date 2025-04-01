  • Services

MEP Maria Walsh warns West will suffer if US EU trade war escalates

Published:

  Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government ministers will hear today how chemical and pharmaceutical exports from Ireland to the US could halve in the coming years.

That’s in the event of US tariff’s being reciprocated by the EU.

Donald Trump is hoping a 25-percent tariff on foreign goods arriving into America will lead to a US manufacturing boom.

The White House says the charges will be applied from tomorrow, to any country which has ‘treated the US unfairly.’

And a local MEP is warning that a trans-Atlantic trade war could result in the immediate decline of the West and North West of Ireland.

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh has been speaking about the tariffs situation at the European Parliament.

The Midlands, North West representative says we’ve got to remain vigilant and prioritise negotiation.

