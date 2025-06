This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local MEP Maria Walsh says she’ll be marching in the banned Budapest Pride parade this weekend.

Earlier this year, the Hungarian Government passed legislation banning public assemblies that “promote or display” the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride has been held in Budapest every year since 1997 – and the City’s Mayor is backing this weekend’s event going ahead.

MEP Walsh – who is openly lesbian – says she’s angry to see human rights go backwards.