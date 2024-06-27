  • Services

Services

MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system

Published:

MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system
Share story:

MEP for this region, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, says last night’s Dáil approval of the EU Migration Pact is a “turning point” for the Irish immigration system.

The new rules aim to speed up processing times for International Protection applications, as well as bringing in stronger border controls.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

But the pact has faced strong criticism and opposition – and the vote in the Dáil was a very narrow affair, passing by 79 votes to 72.

MEP Walsh told David Nevin she was delighted to see the vote pass.

The post MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Technology trumps at University of Galway start-up competition

Technology has trumped at the University of Galway’s IdeasLab start-up competition, which c...

no_space
Local TD claims pattern of renewable energy development in rural Galway amounts to “blaggardism”

The manner in which renewable energy is being developed in rural Galway amounts to “blaggar...

no_space
Protest in Galway tomorrow evening in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien

A second protest is being held in Galway city tomorrow evening, in solidarity with Natasha O̵...

no_space
Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district

Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district. Fianna Fail Co...

no_space
10 percent decrease in bus operators in Galway since 2019

There has been a ten percent drop in the number of bus operators in Galway in the past five years...

no_space
Funding for accessibility measures for the disabled and the elderly at Galway libraries

Almost €12,000 in funding will go toward accessibility measures at Galway libraries. It’s p...

no_space
Two thirds of Galway workers fear for their job security

Two thirds of workers in Galway are worried about their job security, according to new research. ...

no_space
Taoiseach appoints Galway Senator Seán Kyne Deputy Leader of the Seanad

The Taoiseach has appointed Galway based Senator Seán Kyne as the Seanad’s Deputy Leader and Lead...

no_space
300 attend public meeting over plans for major power generator in Portumna

Over 300 residents gathered in Portumna Town Hall last night for an information session on plans ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up