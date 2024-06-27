MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
MEP for this region, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, says last night’s Dáil approval of the EU Migration Pact is a “turning point” for the Irish immigration system.
The new rules aim to speed up processing times for International Protection applications, as well as bringing in stronger border controls.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But the pact has faced strong criticism and opposition – and the vote in the Dáil was a very narrow affair, passing by 79 votes to 72.
MEP Walsh told David Nevin she was delighted to see the vote pass.
The post MEP Maria Walsh says Dáil approval of EU Migration Pact “turning point” for Irish immigration system appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Technology trumps at University of Galway start-up competition
Technology has trumped at the University of Galway’s IdeasLab start-up competition, which c...
Local TD claims pattern of renewable energy development in rural Galway amounts to “blaggardism”
The manner in which renewable energy is being developed in rural Galway amounts to “blaggar...
Protest in Galway tomorrow evening in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien
A second protest is being held in Galway city tomorrow evening, in solidarity with Natasha O̵...
Councillor Martina Kinane elected Cathaoirleach of Loughrea district
Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district. Fianna Fail Co...
10 percent decrease in bus operators in Galway since 2019
There has been a ten percent drop in the number of bus operators in Galway in the past five years...
Funding for accessibility measures for the disabled and the elderly at Galway libraries
Almost €12,000 in funding will go toward accessibility measures at Galway libraries. It’s p...
Two thirds of Galway workers fear for their job security
Two thirds of workers in Galway are worried about their job security, according to new research. ...
Taoiseach appoints Galway Senator Seán Kyne Deputy Leader of the Seanad
The Taoiseach has appointed Galway based Senator Seán Kyne as the Seanad’s Deputy Leader and Lead...
300 attend public meeting over plans for major power generator in Portumna
Over 300 residents gathered in Portumna Town Hall last night for an information session on plans ...