MEP Claims SME's in the West region are at risk of being unfairly excluded from EU supports

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

SME’s and social enterprises in the West are at risk of being unfairly excluded from vital EU supports.

That’s according to local MEP Ciarán Mullooly, who says it’s due to unclear rules that Ireland has failed to fix.

He says the issue centres on a test in EU law called the “undertaking in difficulty” test, which prevents state aid going to firms that are collapsing.

Independent Ireland MEP Mullooly argues the way it’s applied in Ireland is far too narrow and can lead to healthy ventures being deemed at risk and denied support.

He says one example is community and voluntary contributions being considered as debt.

