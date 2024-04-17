  • Services

MEP candidate Niall Blaney calls on independents to give positions on nitrates derogations

Published:

MEP candidate for this region, Senator Niall Blaney, is calling on independent candidates to “spell out” their positions on nitrates derogations.

The nitrates derogation is a licence to spread more organic nitrogen per hectare on land than is routinely allowed under the Nitrates Directive.


Fianna Fail Senator Blaney claims the sitting independent MEPs in the outgoing EU parliament have failed to support the farming community in securing the current derogation.

He argues we cannot have MEPs elected to this region that will be blatantly work against the interests of farmers, who are a bedrock of our rural economy.

The post MEP candidate Niall Blaney calls on independents to give positions on nitrates derogations appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

