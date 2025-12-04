MEP aims to unlock housing log jam

Two information showcase events targeting those on the Council housing waiting list and those hoping to buy their own home are set to take place in Galway later this month.

Organised by Midlands North West MEP, Ciarán Mullooley (Ind Irl), the events will take place in Westside Community Centre and Knocknacarra Community Centre – and will, according to Mr Mullooley, provide up-to-date information for those seeking a home, while also seeking solutions to ‘unlock’ much-needed housing.

“As Vice Chair of the European Parliament Housing Crisis committee, I am bringing some of the top experts from Ireland and Europe here to Galway to see the incredibly serious situation facing local people who are looking for a home,” he said.

“These events are open to everyone – socially inclusive – and we intend to sit down with as many people as possible and offer them tangible support while plotting important new changes in policy for not only the Galway City and County Councils, but also the Department of Housing in Dublin and the European Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen who is publishing his new action plan for affordable housing before Christmas,” continued Mr Mulooley.

Persistently long waiting lists for social housing have blighted both local authorities in Galway – in particular the City Council which has a hosing list of around 4,500.

These events will seek to find solutions to address those waiting lists, said Mr Mulooley. The first of the showcases will take place at Westside Community Centre on Thursday, December 11 at 5.30pm.

This two-hour session will offer hands-on informal engagements “for couples and those who need a house” with a focus on new schemes, initiatives and tips to take the first steps to owning their own home.

The organisers have invited the Irish League of Credit Unions to come along and assist with advice on meeting the financial demands of securing a roof over your head.

The second event is due to take place in Knocknacarra Community Centre on Friday, December 12. Beginning at 9.30am, there will be a conference discussion and workshop session with ‘experts’ on Galway housing and EU strategy sitting down together to seek practical ways to deal with the housing crisis.

Pictured: Midlands North West MEP, Ciarán Mullooley