Mental health unit in City Council planning probe

Galway City Tribune – Galway City Council’s Planning Enforcement Unit is investigating a complaint that the HSE’s controversial new community mental health unit at Sherwood House is operating without planning permission.

The HSE previously confirmed the building at Nile Lodge – directly behind Scoil Fhursa – will be used for outpatients appointments, which led to concerns being raised about dangers posed by some potential users of the service.

The Galway City Tribune understands that because part of the building will be offering these health services, it requires separate planning permission to the existing permit for standard office usage.

The City Council has six weeks to investigate the complaint, after which a warning letter will be served on the HSE if it is found to be an ‘unauthorised development’.

Following queries from this newspaper, a Council spokesperson said: “A normal change of use to offices (other than health or medical) would not require permission but if they are changing to a health centre or clinic or proving any medical or health services, planning permission would be required.”

The HSE did not respond to a request for comment this week.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article and details of plans for another unit in Knocknacarra, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.