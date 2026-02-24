Menlough left out of speed limit review

By Avril Horan

MENLOUGH is not included in a countrywide speed limit review despite ongoing fears over speeding in the village.

The issue was raised by Independent Cllr Dr Evelyn Parsons at this month’s Ballinasloe Municipal District meeting, where councillors received a report on proposed speed limit reductions.

Menlough was not listed among the areas selected, prompting strong criticism from Cllr Parsons, who questioned the omission.

“I expected to see Menlough on the report,” she said. “We have been constantly advocating for the village.”

Speeding has been a persistent concern in Menlough, particularly on the main route past the school and church, where the 50 km/h limit applies.

A council survey found widespread non-compliance and instances of very high speeds, with results sent to the Gardaí.

Senior Executive Tom Prendergast confirmed that numerous submissions have been made regarding speeding through Menlough.

He explained the national guidelines set out strict criteria for when speed limits can be reduced and how urban zones are designated.

Reducing speed limits, he said, is not always the answer while enforcement and compliance are “beyond our control.”

He confirmed that Menlough will still have 50 km/h speed limits.

Cllr Parsons hit back at the suggestion that the Safe Routes to School initiative could provide a solution for the locality, saying it was not a realistic answer as “only 2-3 schools are chosen per year for that scheme.”

Councillors were told that Ballygar, Glenamaddy, Moylough, Mountbellew, Ahascragh, Williamstown and Ballinasloe satisfy the criteria for urban centres and will have urban speed limit zones.

As part of the national speed limit review, Ballinasloe was identified as having an urban core which, under new recommendations, would see a decrease in the speed limit.

A 30 km/h zone is proposed for Ballinasloe Town Centre, with the speed limit set to be reduced the current 50 km/h limit.

The change is due to be implemented by the end of March 2027.

Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind Ire) said that driver behaviour “has a lot to answer for” and criticised aspects of the speed limit review, stating that “too low is worse than anything.”

He hit back at the speed limit from Ahascragh to Ballinasloe, asking “where is the cop on” when “a good wide road is down to 60 km/h and a narrow road is 80 km/h.”

He asked who was consulted about the upcoming speed limit changes.

“Were the truck driver and the ordinary person consulted?” he asked.

“We are not in the 1960s here. Every modern vehicle is well fitted to brake provided it is roadworthy. I am not in agreement with this at all.”

Cllr Geraghty said slower speed limits would impact the supply of goods and questioned who would compensate local industry for lost time.

“Everything is slowing down with this rubbish,” he said. “Who is compensating drivers for the time lost?”

Councillors agreed to attend a workshop to discuss the matter in more detail, where the rationale behind the decisions will be presented.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Pictured: Cllr Dr Evelyn Parsons