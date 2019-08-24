Breaking News
Memorial stone to be unveiled in Gurteen to mark church milestone
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Celebrations will take place in Gurteen tomorrow (Sun) to mark the 50th anniversary of the consecretion of St. Michael’s church.
A special mass will be held at 10am tomorrow Sunday, and will be con-celebrated by Bishop John Kirby, Parish Priest Fr. Raymond Sweeney and former curate Fr. Gerry Sweeney.
A memorial stone will be unveiled to mark the event.
Memorbilia including photographs of the church’s construction in the early 1930s and its consecration 1969 will be on display.
Photo – Fr. Griffin Memorial Church, Wiki.
Breaking News
Galway Minister warns collapsing National Broadband Plan process would lead to major delays
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is criticising a proposal recommending the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan be reopened.
The proposal passed during a vote at the Oireachtas Communications Committee earlier this week.
Galway East Independent Junior Minister Seán Canney says the approach is ‘ill-advised and ill-timed’.
He says collapsing the process would delay its implementation for another three to four years – and costs would rise.
Breaking News
No arrests made over drugs grow-house discovered in Gort
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are continuing to investigate the seizure of 50 thousand euro worth of Cannabis in Gort.
The drugs were seized following searches of a house in an estate in the town yesterday morning.
It’s understood the rented property was being used as a grow-house and nobody was present at the time of the raid.
No arrests have been made but Gardai say investigations are continuing.
Breaking News
Public meeting in Ballinasloe to discuss concerns about waste facility
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting about a controversial licence for a waste facility in Ballinasloe will take place next week. (26/8)
It’s being organised by the ‘Ballinsloe Says No’ campaign group to discuss environmental and health concerns in relation to the planned waste facility.
Last year, the High Court overturned a decision by the county council granting the waste permit, however a new application for a licence has now been submitted.
The meeting will take place in Gullanes Hotel in Ballinasloe next Monday evening at 7 o’ clock.