Memorial stone to be unveiled in Gurteen to mark church milestone

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Celebrations will take place in Gurteen tomorrow (Sun) to mark the 50th anniversary of the consecretion of St. Michael’s church.

A special mass will be held at 10am tomorrow Sunday, and will be con-celebrated by Bishop John Kirby, Parish Priest Fr. Raymond Sweeney and former curate Fr. Gerry Sweeney.

A memorial stone will be unveiled to mark the event.

Memorbilia including photographs of the church’s construction in the early 1930s and its consecration 1969 will be on display.

Photo – Fr. Griffin Memorial Church, Wiki.