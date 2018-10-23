Galway Bay fm newsroom – A memo will be brought to Cabinet today (23/10) on the future of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with campaigner Catherine Corless and two family members who have relatives buried at the site, at a private meeting in Leinster House last evening.
During the one and a half hour meeting, the Taoiseach was once again urged to approve a complete forensic exhumation, as well as a DNA database.
The gathering heard a memo will be brought to a Cabinet meeting today where it’s understood the Coroner will be in attendance.
Catherine Corless has described the meeting as 'worthwhile'
Memo to be brought to Cabinet over Tuam Mother and Baby Home
