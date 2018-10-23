Memo to be brought to Cabinet over Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A memo will be brought to Cabinet today (23/10) on the future of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with campaigner Catherine Corless and two family members who have relatives buried at the site, at a private meeting in Leinster House last evening.

During the one and a half hour meeting, the Taoiseach was once again urged to approve a complete forensic exhumation, as well as a DNA database.

The gathering heard a memo will be brought to a Cabinet meeting today where it’s understood the Coroner will be in attendance.

Catherine Corless has described the meeting as ‘worthwhile’, tune in at 11 to hear Catherine…