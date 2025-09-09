Members from Bearna-Na Forbacha area join up for 15km walk on October

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Four clubs from the Bearna-Na Forbacha area are joining forces for a special fundraiser next month — the first-ever Le Chéile Iconic Camino, a 15km journey from Loch Inagh to Leenane.
Held in partnership with Warriors for Humanity and Iconic Caminos, the event will directly support local pitches, facilities, and playing grounds, while also contributing to Warriors for Humanity’s mission of using sport as a force for global good.
The walk, on Saturday, October 18, will bring together members from Cumann Peile Bhearna Na Forbacha, Club Iománaíochta Bearna Na Forbacha, Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe Soccer Club, and Loch Lurgan Athletic Club.
Gerry Cox, Chairperson of Coiste na Páirce, described the Camino as a defining moment for the community:
“The Le Chéile Camino is meitheal in action — everyone lending a hand for the greater good. It shows the best of who we are when we come together, not as separate clubs, but as one powerful community writing a new chapter of unity and legacy.”
Alan Kerins, Founder of Warriors for Humanity and Co-Lead of the Iconic Caminos, highlighted its global and local impact:
“The Le Chéile Iconic Camino is about creating a living legacy. Each step is a statement of solidarity and hope — honouring our past, strengthening our present, and investing in our future. It’s about walking not as rivals, but as neighbours, teammates, and friends.”
Participants, each of whom will have a fundraising target of €500, will journey together through some of Connemara’s most breathtaking landscapes, guided by storytellers and local historians who will bring the route’s heritage to life. Along the way, there will be moments of reflection, music, and song, creating an atmosphere that blends celebration with meaning.
In addition to community participation, a limited number of Corporate Camino Packages (€5,000) are available.
Pictured: At the launch of the first ever Le Chéile Iconic Camino were (from left) Gerard Cox, Chairperson of Coiste na Páirce; Mark Clancy; Fionnuala Ní Chonchubhair; Alan Giblin; Grainne McDonagh; and Alan Kerins, Warriors for Humanity. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Approval for major expansion of Planet Galway bowling alley and arcade at Headford Road
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a major expansion at The Planet Galway ente...
Outdated traffic lights to be replaced at key Tuam junctions
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew sets of traffic lights are to be installed at two...
Call for Garda "blitz" on e-scooters using city footpaths
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for a Garda "blitz" on e-scooters and ...
Galway Chamber highlights importance of bringing buildings back into use
Bringing vacant buildings back into use can play a transformative role in housing delivery, urban...
Trail used by Olympian Mick Molloy named in his honour
A popular trail in the heart of Oughterard once used by the town’s phenomenal Olympian for cross-...
Galway public advised to exercise caution due to High Tide Advisory Warning
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway public is being asked to take precautions ...
Galway City and County Councils to hear presidential pitches next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City and County Councils are to hear pitches f...
Man charged in connection with seizure of weapons in Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 20s has been charged in connection with ...
Palestinian ambassador to visit Galway city school
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Palestinian ambassador to Ireland is set to visit...