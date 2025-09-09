Members from Bearna-Na Forbacha area join up for 15km walk on October

Four clubs from the Bearna-Na Forbacha area are joining forces for a special fundraiser next month — the first-ever Le Chéile Iconic Camino, a 15km journey from Loch Inagh to Leenane.

Held in partnership with Warriors for Humanity and Iconic Caminos, the event will directly support local pitches, facilities, and playing grounds, while also contributing to Warriors for Humanity’s mission of using sport as a force for global good.

The walk, on Saturday, October 18, will bring together members from Cumann Peile Bhearna Na Forbacha, Club Iománaíochta Bearna Na Forbacha, Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe Soccer Club, and Loch Lurgan Athletic Club.

Gerry Cox, Chairperson of Coiste na Páirce, described the Camino as a defining moment for the community:

“The Le Chéile Camino is meitheal in action — everyone lending a hand for the greater good. It shows the best of who we are when we come together, not as separate clubs, but as one powerful community writing a new chapter of unity and legacy.”

Alan Kerins, Founder of Warriors for Humanity and Co-Lead of the Iconic Caminos, highlighted its global and local impact:

“The Le Chéile Iconic Camino is about creating a living legacy. Each step is a statement of solidarity and hope — honouring our past, strengthening our present, and investing in our future. It’s about walking not as rivals, but as neighbours, teammates, and friends.”

Participants, each of whom will have a fundraising target of €500, will journey together through some of Connemara’s most breathtaking landscapes, guided by storytellers and local historians who will bring the route’s heritage to life. Along the way, there will be moments of reflection, music, and song, creating an atmosphere that blends celebration with meaning.

In addition to community participation, a limited number of Corporate Camino Packages (€5,000) are available.

Pictured: At the launch of the first ever Le Chéile Iconic Camino were (from left) Gerard Cox, Chairperson of Coiste na Páirce; Mark Clancy; Fionnuala Ní Chonchubhair; Alan Giblin; Grainne McDonagh; and Alan Kerins, Warriors for Humanity. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.