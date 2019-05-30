Meetings to clarify beef aid package

GALWAY farmers have been invited attend one of two West of Ireland IFA regional information meetings next week aimed at working out the ‘nuts-and-bolts’ of the €100 million EU/Government Brexit Beef Aid Package.

A meeting of the IFA National Council in Dublin on Tuesday set out the broad parameters that they will be seeking from the Dept. of Agriculture for the administration and payment of the ‘beef money’.

After the meeting, IFA President Joe Healy, said that the National Council of the IFA had endorsed their Livestock Committee recommendation of targeting the money for beef finishers of prime cattle (steers, heifers and young bulls) – and also the suckler cow sector.

“It is essential that the €100m Brexit beef package is targeted to the farmers who need it most. It must be paid without delay and there must be no strings attached.

“This fund was secured after a lot of hard work and lobbying by IFA. It’s for farmers – not for factories, agents or dealers. We will insist it is paid quickly and directly to farmers,” said Joe Healy.

The two West of Ireland IFA regional meetings are being held at McWilliam Park Hotel in Claremorris on Tuesday night next at 8pm and on the Friday night of June 14 in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon, also at 8pm.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.