Meetings secured with Intergration Department over Carna and Kinvara asylum seeker plans

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Meetings have been secured with the Department of Integration regarding asylum seeker plans in both Kinvara and Carna.

Locals have raised concerns over plans to house 98 asylum seekers at the Merriman Hotel in Kinvara.

While a protest is being maintained at the Carna Bay Hotel – in reaction to potential plans to house 84 asylum seekers there.

People in both communities say there has been a lack of consultation, and they are concerned over the impact the plans would have on their areas.

People gathered outside the Carna Bay Hotel last evening in protest, and have arranged to have a 24/7 presence in the area.

The Department of Integration has confirmed they are considering its use as IPAS accommodation, however they have paused discussions for three months due to community concerns.

Meanwhile, in Kinvara, it’s understood an agreement has been made with the Department to provide IPAS accommodation for families at the Merriman Hotel.

Galway Sinn Féin TDs Mairéad Farrell and Louis O’Hara are to meet with the Department tomorrow morning regarding both situations.

