  • Services

Services

Meeting today over planned closure of Tuam creche

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Meeting today over planned closure of Tuam creche
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A meeting is to take place later today (Wednesday) in relation to the planned closure of a creche in Tuam.

Tuam Parish, which rents the centre out to ‘Happily Ever After’, has said it isn’t possible to fund the €1.2m worth of fire safety works needed at the building.

Since the creche announced last week it’ll close its doors at the end of the month, more than 1,700 signatures have been gathered on an online petition.

A meeting with local TDs, councillors and the community is to take place at 7 this evening at the Tuam Stars complex.

 

More like this:
no_space
Six-year road ban for repeat offender

A man with 21 previous road traffic convictions was banned from driving for six years and handed ...

no_space
Woman attacked by three dogs – including Alsatian

An Alsatian was one of three uncontrolled dogs who ran at a woman and knocked her to the ground c...

no_space
Bare facts see parking penalty withdrawn

A man was charged with parking illegally in a disabled bay even though his passenger had removed ...

no_space
Driver was unaware her insurance was cancelled

A Gort woman who claims she was unaware her insurance company had cancelled her policy has been t...

no_space
UHG to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG will mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss...

no_space
Gardaí investigate theft of expensive equipment from a house in Ballygar

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating the theft of expensive equip...

no_space
Gardaí seek witnesses to arson incident at Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are seeking witnesses to an arson incident at ...

no_space
UG to operate new national "supercomputer"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway has been chosen to operate a new...

no_space
Ten-day road works in Ballybaun Kilcoona begin today to improve visibility

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoad works are beginning today in Ballybaun and Kilco...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up