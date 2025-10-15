Meeting today over planned closure of Tuam creche

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A meeting is to take place later today (Wednesday) in relation to the planned closure of a creche in Tuam.

Tuam Parish, which rents the centre out to ‘Happily Ever After’, has said it isn’t possible to fund the €1.2m worth of fire safety works needed at the building.

Since the creche announced last week it’ll close its doors at the end of the month, more than 1,700 signatures have been gathered on an online petition.

A meeting with local TDs, councillors and the community is to take place at 7 this evening at the Tuam Stars complex.