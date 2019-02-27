Meeting to boost local enterprise to be held in Tuam next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major business event will take place in Tuam on Friday week.

The meeting will bring together Tuam’s business community to identify the area’s most valuable assets and discuss how they can be used to boost new and existing enterprise.

The event, hosted by Action Tuam in conjunction with Galway Local Enterprise Office will feature a workshop style discussion facilitated by TED X speaker, Cormac Russell of Nuture Development.

The event focuses on asset-based development and outputs from the meeting will inform the development of Tuam’s Master Plan.

Ministers of State Pat Breen and Sean Canney will be in attendance.

The event takes place on Friday week from 9.30am to 12.30pm at the Ard Rí House Hotel in Tuam.