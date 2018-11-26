Meeting on housing crisis to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city tonight to offer a ‘unique perspective’ on the current housing crisis.
The meeting is organised by Galway Anti Racism Network, Galway Traveller Movement, Galway City Community Network, One Galway and Amach Galway.
The event will take place at the Arts Centre, Dominick Street this evening at 7.
