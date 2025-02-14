  • Services

Services

Meeting hears Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm would 'alter Connemara's skyline forever'

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Meeting hears Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm would 'alter Connemara's skyline forever'
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A meeting at County Hall has heard that the Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm would ‘alter Connemara’s skyline forever’ if it goes ahead.

Planning permission was lodged last month, and a decision on the 1.5 billion euro development is expected this July.

The plans by Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta propose thirty 324 metre wind turbines between 5-12km off the coast of Connemara – with Carna being the nearest settlement.

The proposed development would be the west of Ireland’s first offshore windfarm, and would have the capacity to power 350,000 homes.

While the expected decision date may be extended, Director of Services Uinsionn Finn told Connemara councillors that it is expected the application will be prioritised due to its extent.

He also reminded councillors that Galway County Council will not be making this decision, which – if approved by An Bord Pleanala – he said would ‘alter the Connemara skyline forever’.

A petition against the plans has amassed over four thousand signatures, with several concerns being cited by locals

Councillor Noel Thomas says people are extremely worries about the size of the turbines and their proximity to the coast

While Cllr Tomas O Curraoin outlined some of the concerns people have in relation to local fishing and marine life:

Submissions can be made on the proposed development until 5:30PM on the 24th March, and the plans can be viewed online, in-person at County Hall or at the Community Centre in Carna.

More information, including maps and drawings can be found at sceirderockswindfarmplanning.ie.

 

More like this:
no_space
Energy efficiency roadshow to visit three locations in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn energy efficiency roadshow is to visit three locat...

no_space
Plans lodged for new apartment blocks in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission is being sought for new apartment...

no_space
Anne Rabbitte suggests Junior Minister position may have played role in failure to keep Dáil seat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSenator Anne Rabbitte has suggested that her position...

no_space
Call for action on "inadequate" Sunday bus services to Parkmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor says action is urgently needed on ...

no_space
Wreath laying ceremony in Eyre Square in honour of U.S Presidents' Day

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA wreath laying ceremony will take place in Eyre Squa...

no_space
Renske flying solo with ‘Now is All there Was’

‘Now is All there Was’, a solo exhibition by Renske Boef, will open at the Oughterard Courthouse ...

no_space
Connacht boosted by sextet’s return from international duty

By JOHN FALLON Connacht are hoping for just a fourth league win of the season on Saturday when...

no_space
RTÉ needs a kicking over Callan’s absence

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley It would be like the GAA championsh...

no_space
Dublin Road BusConnects scheme submitted to An Bord Pleanála for approval

Plans for a continuous corridor of bus lanes, general traffic lanes and cycle lanes along a 4km s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up