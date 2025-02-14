Meeting hears Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm would 'alter Connemara's skyline forever'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A meeting at County Hall has heard that the Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm would ‘alter Connemara’s skyline forever’ if it goes ahead.

Planning permission was lodged last month, and a decision on the 1.5 billion euro development is expected this July.

The plans by Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta propose thirty 324 metre wind turbines between 5-12km off the coast of Connemara – with Carna being the nearest settlement.

The proposed development would be the west of Ireland’s first offshore windfarm, and would have the capacity to power 350,000 homes.

While the expected decision date may be extended, Director of Services Uinsionn Finn told Connemara councillors that it is expected the application will be prioritised due to its extent.

He also reminded councillors that Galway County Council will not be making this decision, which – if approved by An Bord Pleanala – he said would ‘alter the Connemara skyline forever’.

A petition against the plans has amassed over four thousand signatures, with several concerns being cited by locals

Councillor Noel Thomas says people are extremely worries about the size of the turbines and their proximity to the coast

While Cllr Tomas O Curraoin outlined some of the concerns people have in relation to local fishing and marine life:

Submissions can be made on the proposed development until 5:30PM on the 24th March, and the plans can be viewed online, in-person at County Hall or at the Community Centre in Carna.

More information, including maps and drawings can be found at sceirderockswindfarmplanning.ie.