This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Refugees and migrants are facing high levels of mental health issues in Galway

That was one of the main issues raised at a landmark meeting of The Refugee and Migrant Health partnership, which was formed in 2018

Ten organisations dedicated to the health and wellbeing of refugees and migrants, including the HSE and Cope Galway, atttended the meeting at City Hall.

Labour City Councillor Helen Ogbu says there are many specific issues that affect migrants