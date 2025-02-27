Meeting hears cleared waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam not telling full story

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The fact that there’s no waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam is not necessarily telling the full story.

That was the message delivered by Councillor Donagh Killilea at a meeting of the HSE Health Forum West this week.

Councillor Killilea said the problem is the service only operates two or three days per week.

He argued this means that GPs often have no choice but to refer patients with urgent but non-critical needs to a hospital.

Councillor Killilea feels the unit in Tuam may not be working as well as first planned.