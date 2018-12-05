Meeting at Leinster House to discuss Corrandulla to Loughgeorge bus service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting is set to take place at Leinster House this afternoon to discuss the withdrawal of bus services from Corrandulla to Loughgeorge.

Bus Éireann replaced Route 456 with an expressway service over the summer, ceasing stops at Corrandulla, Drumgriffen, Cregg, Bawnmore and Loughgeorge.

Councillor James Charity has long-argued that the withdrawal of the service makes little sense as the area has experienced strong population growth in recent years.

He’s now due to meet with officials from the National Transport Authority at Leinster House this afternoon.

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…