Meelick/Eyrecourt U21s make no mistake in Co final replay

Meelick/Eyrecourt 3-11

Mullagh/Kiltormer 0-9

CAUGHT at the death first time around, Meelick/Eyrecourt led from pillar to post at the second time of asking to secure the title of 2018 U21 B county champions in Saturday’s replayed final in Killimor.

Returning to the scene of the previous weekend’s exciting drawn encounter, it was Meelick/Eyrecourt’s far superior scoring ability in the final third which saw them earn an 11-point victory, a margin, however, which does an injustice to Mullagh/Kiltormer who, although well outplayed, delivered a gritty and honest display.

It was all so much different this time around for Meelick/Eyrecourt who struggled out of the blocks in the drawn game, falling 0-5 to 0-1 arrears early on. In contrast, they led the replay by 1-4 to 0-0 after a mere six minutes.

Mullagh/Kiltormer won the toss and elected to play with whatever aid was coming from the strong, swirling breeze which blew predominantly across the field. Despite that though, Meelick/Eyrecourt shot out of the blocks with John Fleming opening the scoring inside 30 seconds off his left.

Better was to come for M/Eyrecourt and Fleming a minute later when the former Galway All-Ireland minor winner intercepted a loose Sean Frehill handpass before firing what appeared to be a mishit shot for a point. Fleming’s effort deceived Mullagh/Kiltormer goalkeeper Paul Whyte, however, and he spilled the ball into the net to hand Meelick/Eyrecourt a dream start.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.