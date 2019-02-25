Medtronic to move Crospon medtech plant operations from Dangan to other facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City multinational Medtronic is to close the Dangan base of medtech plant Crospon over the next year.

According to the Irish Times, the medical device giant told staff last week that it would close the site at the IDA Business Park at Dangan over the next 12 months.

Medtronic purchased Crospon in December 2017 for a reported €38 million.

According to the Irish Times, production will move to other Medtronic facilities, including elsewhere in Galway city.

Crospon specialises in devices for diagnosing gastrointestinal conditions.

Aspokesman for the company said it consistently evaluates its global operations to improve operational efficiency.

It adds that as a result Medtronic will close its manufacturing facility in Dangan and move operations to other Medtronic facilities with similar capabilities.

Medtronic confirmed that Crospon’s R&D operations would remain in Ireland.