Medtronic Mission Maker supports organisations working to improve health outcomes

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
One of Galway’s best-known charities received a welcome fillip to funds recently with its selection as the big winner in the latest round of funding doled out by MedTech giants Medtronic in partnership with the Ireland Funds.
Croí, the west of Ireland cardiac and stroke foundation, was awarded the flagship €50,000 grant under the Medtronic ‘Mission Makers’ initiative – focused on supporting charities in Ireland to each deliver their own mission to improve lives by funding patient awareness activities.
In all, ten health initiatives, in areas including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer and women’s health, are to receive a combined €100,000, benefitting more than 2,000 patients across the country.
Four other organisations will be granted €10,000 each, including Diabetes Ireland, the Dillon Quirke Foundation, the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) and the National Women’s Council of Ireland Education & Training (NWCI E&T).
Five additional health organisations – among them Cancer Care West and the Galway Sick Kids Foundation – have received €2,000 each to support their initiatives in areas such as asthma, bowel cancer, epilepsy and sepsis.
Croí, Chief Executive Mark O’Donnell said the charity was delighted to be awarded the Medtronic Mission Makers grant of €50,000 under the auspices of The Ireland Funds.
“This funding will underpin significant and wide-ranging heart health and stroke prevention activities to communities in 2025 using Croí’s mobile health units, working closely with the Medtronic team and providing many engagement opportunities,” he said.
Croí will use the €50,000 funding to provide heart health and stroke prevention services in underserved communities, and its newly commissioned state-of-the-art Mobile Health Hub will anchor three community health events in Galway and Athlone.
Health checks and information on disease prevention will engage 1,000 people in person and a further 8,000 digitally, creating a significant impact across the west of Ireland.
Among the other recipients, Diabetes Ireland will support four ‘Type 1 Diabetes Technology & Research Discovery’ events in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Derry, educating up to 600 people while the Dillon Quirke Foundation will offer free cardiac screenings to 75 young athletes aged 12-18 across sports clubs in Ireland on World Heart Day.
The Irish Cancer Society will host three ‘Your Health Matters’ roadshow events, and the National Women’s Council of Ireland Education & Training (NWCI E&T) will host a storytelling event on International Women’s Day.
Earlier this year Medtronic Ireland invited charities to apply for a Medtronic Mission Maker grant.
Following submissions, all applications were assessed by Medtronic employees and The Ireland Funds and following review and the completion of a due diligence process, ten successful organisations were selected.
Medtronic, headquartered in Galway, is the leading global healthcare technology company that aims to tackle the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions.
Pictured: Dr. Lisa Hynes, Head of Health Programmes/Health Psychologist, Croí; Robert O’Brien, Vice President Human Resources Global Manufacturing and Medtronic Ireland Country Leader and Christine Flanagan, Director of Fundraising, Croí Heart & Stroke Charity, at the announcement of the award. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Roads budget is a fraction of what’s needed
A local Councillor has lashed the lack of state funding for safety measures at accident blackspot...
University of Galway student awarded prestigious mathematics prize
A fourth year student at University of Galway has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Hamilton Priz...
Alf the giant newt draws thousands — but lack of parade disappoints many
There has been widespread criticism of the absence of a parade at this year’s Macnas Halloween sp...
Almost 600 student beds in new Terryland complex
By Brendan Carroll Almost 600 student bedrooms will be provided in a major new apartments dev...
United to wrap up encouraging league campaign against struggling Bohs
By Mike Rafferty FROM humble beginnings back in mid-February when Galway United started their ...
Champions Corofin chalk up 23rd title with comfortable final win over Maigh Cuilinn
Corofin 2-9 Maigh Cuilinn 0-9 By John Fallon at Tuam Stadium THIRTY years ago Tuam Stars...
Strong Galway showing in finals of An Post Irish Book Awards
Galway authors Catherine Doyle, Michelle McDonagh, Caoilinn Hughes and Joe Canning have been shor...
Galway United give their all but European dream ended
Galway United 2 Sligo Rovers 2 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park FOLLOWING your loca...
Salthill Devon sent packing from Junior Cup in Sligo
By Mike Rafferty DESPITE having dominated the local game for a number of years, the Connacht J...