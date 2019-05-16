Medtronic claim a second interfirms All-Ireland title

Medtronic (Galway) 3-23

Ardboe Coldstore (Tyrone) 1-16

Medtronic’s senior Gaelic footballers were crowned All-Ireland champions for a second time on Saturday when they defeated Ardboe Coldstore from Tyrone in the final which was played in Michael Coney Park in Ardboe.

The Galway side was dominant throughout the hour in an entertaining encounter played in ideal conditions in a splendid setting on the Derry/Tyrone border. Dylan Canney with a personnel tally of 10 points was a constant thorn for the Tyrone side

After a keen opening, Medtronic proceeded to dominate and scored 1-8 without reply by the 25th minute.

Another goal in the 37th minute put Medtronic in a commanding position; and a late Enda Mullarkey goal wrapped up a second title at this level for the Galway side.

It was Ardboe Coldstore who made the early running and were two up inside three minutes.

Dylan Canney got Medtronic off the mark two minutes later with a 13-metre free; though Kevin Coney replied almost immediately for Ardboe Coldstore.

In an entertaining contest Medtronic were soon level with both Michael Lundy and Barry O’Donovan on target. David Walsh and Conor Heron traded points as the sides were level on 10 minutes.

Thereafter Medtronic gained control and scored 1-8 without reply which was the winning of the match. The lively Canney, with three points, two from Cathal Newell and scores from Aaron McHugh, David Hogan and Michael Lundy had Medtronic in control before Enda Mullarkey fired home Medtronic’s opening goal.

