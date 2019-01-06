Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major seminar on bowel and digestive health will take place in the city tomorrow.
Medical experts will gather to discuss topics such as physiotherapy for bowel dysfunction, optimal vitamins for digestive health and celiac disease screening.
The ticketed event takes place at the Ardilaun Hotel on Monday (7/1) from 6.30 to 9pm.
Medical experts to attend bowel health seminar in the city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major seminar on bowel and digestive health will take place in the city tomorrow.