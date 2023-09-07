  • Services

Media Minister Catherine Martin to visit Connemara to launch new dedicated children’s TV channel

Published:

Media Minister Catherine Martin to visit Connemara to launch new dedicated children's TV channel
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Media Minister Catherine Martin will be in Connemara tomorrow (sept 8) to launch a new dedicated children’s television channel

Cúla4 will based at TG Ceathar’s Baile na hAbhann studios

The channel will be available on Saorview and Sky, and will be headed up by presenter Niamh Ní Chronin

The launch will take place tomorrow afternoon between 2 and 4pm.

