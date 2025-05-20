McSwiggans named Gastropub of The Year at Irish Restaurant Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A well known city pub has taken home a big award at the Irish Restaurant Awards at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

McSwiggans in Woodquay was named Gastropub of the year

The pub has recently added more rooms and weekly activities such as Atlantic Room, Sunday Sessions, and Tasting Thursdays

It also hosts many live gigs, match-day gatherings, book clubs and even bespoke weddings.

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X