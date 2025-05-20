  • Services

Services

McSwiggans named Gastropub of The Year at Irish Restaurant Awards

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

McSwiggans named Gastropub of The Year at Irish Restaurant Awards
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A well known city pub has taken home a big award at the Irish Restaurant Awards at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

McSwiggans in Woodquay was named Gastropub of the year

The pub has recently added more rooms and weekly activities such as Atlantic Room, Sunday Sessions, and Tasting Thursdays

It also hosts many live gigs, match-day gatherings, book clubs and even bespoke weddings.

 

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X

More like this:
no_space
Portumna mart to reopen tomorrow following suspension of licence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPortumna Mart is set to reopen tomorrow, after being ...

no_space
Plans moving foward for wastewaster upgrade projects in Ballygar and Mountbellew

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are moving forward for wastewater upgrade proje...

no_space
Portumna mart to reopen tomorrow following suspension of license

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPortumna Mart is set to reopen tomorrow, after being ...

no_space
Galway Fishery closed due to high water temperatures

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Fishery on the Corrib River has been closed du...

no_space
Galway now under Status Yellow thunderstorm warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is now under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warn...

no_space
UG leads new study to investigate how wild bees survive across Europe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is leading a new study to invest...

no_space
Suspended sentence for Galway-native solicitor over theft and forgery

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-native solicitor has been handed a suspended...

no_space
Man taken to UHG after major fire in Liosbán

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne person was taken to UHG following a major fire in...

no_space
Man taken to UHG after major fire in Liosbaun

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne person was taken to UHG following a major fire in...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up