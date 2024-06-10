  • Services

Mac an Iomaire elected as McKinstry loses his Council seat

Published:

Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) has been elected on Count 8 in the Conamara South LEA – a count after sitting Councillor Alastair McKinstry was eliminated, following the seventh count

This followed the distribution of Kevin O’Hara’s 777 votes. Noel Thomas remains the only Councillor elected – but Padraig Mac an Iomaire joined him on the following count after the distribution of McKinstry’s vote, which left Cllr Mac an Iomaire on 1,751 votes, comfortably over the quota of 1,639.

Caption: Elected…Padraig Mac an Iomaire.

 

Conamara South

Distribution of O’Hara’s 777 votes

Count 7

Mac an Iomaire (FG) (+74) 1,585

Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) (+132) 1,278

Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+31) 966

Lee, Máirtin (FF) (+59) 1,033

Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) (+74) 953

Leainde, Michael (IndI) (+119) 1,097

McKinstry, Alastair (Green) (+113) 927

 

Alastair McKinstry eliminated

 

Conamara South

Count 8

Distribution of McKinstry’s 927 votes

 

*Mac an Iomaire (FG) (+166) 1,751 (Elected)

Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) (+105) 1,383

Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+184) 1,150

Lee, Máirtin (FF) (+28) 1,061

Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) (+75) 1,028

Leainde, Michael (IndI) (+30) 1,127

 

Mac an Iomaire surplus of 112 being distributed

