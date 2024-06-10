Mac an Iomaire elected as McKinstry loses his Council seat

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 1 minutes read
Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) has been elected on Count 8 in the Conamara South LEA – a count after sitting Councillor Alastair McKinstry was eliminated, following the seventh count
This followed the distribution of Kevin O’Hara’s 777 votes. Noel Thomas remains the only Councillor elected – but Padraig Mac an Iomaire joined him on the following count after the distribution of McKinstry’s vote, which left Cllr Mac an Iomaire on 1,751 votes, comfortably over the quota of 1,639.
Caption: Elected…Padraig Mac an Iomaire.
Conamara South
Distribution of O’Hara’s 777 votes
Count 7
Mac an Iomaire (FG) (+74) 1,585
Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) (+132) 1,278
Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+31) 966
Lee, Máirtin (FF) (+59) 1,033
Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) (+74) 953
Leainde, Michael (IndI) (+119) 1,097
McKinstry, Alastair (Green) (+113) 927
Alastair McKinstry eliminated
Conamara South
Count 8
Distribution of McKinstry’s 927 votes
*Mac an Iomaire (FG) (+166) 1,751 (Elected)
Curraoin, Tomás (Rep SF) (+105) 1,383
Ó Tuairisg, Daragh (FF) (+184) 1,150
Lee, Máirtin (FF) (+28) 1,061
Ó Cualáin, Dáithí (FF) (+75) 1,028
Leainde, Michael (IndI) (+30) 1,127
Mac an Iomaire surplus of 112 being distributed
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Ó Conchúir fails to regain former seat
Former Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir has failed to retake the seat he lost in 2019 and h...
Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out
The leader of The Irish People Party has been eliminated in Galway City West on the sixth count. ...
Connemara South gets down to the business end
Nobody has joined Cllr Noel Thomas as yet in Connemara South, the last constituency to be counted...
Counting resumes for City Council
Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed ca...
2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Three – Live Blog
8:00am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and ...
Clarinbridge couple’s annual tea parties fill containers with supplies for Malawi children
By Brendan Carroll A Clarinbridge couple are helping to transform the lives of children in a p...
Plans in place for Coast Road green route
The new Coast Road Pedestrian and Cycling Route earmarked for Oranmore will go to planning before...
Massive demand from Dubliners in tickets to win a new home in Galway
The exodus from east to west is again underlined in the demand for tickets to give the winner a c...
Athenry/Oranmore result stands after full check
Galway Returning Officer Michael Owens confirmed at 12.28am on Monday morning that following a re...