McD’s now open in Athlone

McD’s Garden, Home and Much Much More are now open permanently in Blyry, Athlone. After the popularity of their Christmas shop in 2018, they have reopened at the same location on the Blyry Business and Commercial Park with a dedicated garden and home store.

You’ll find everything you need this summer for your garden with a large array of plants and flowers, garden furniture, barbeque sets, fabulous water features and much much more. If you are getting ready to get to work in your garden, they stock everything you need to feed, treat and care for your plants and make your lawn healthy.

To celebrate their arrival to Athlone, McD’s have kicked off a massive Mid Summer Sale with up to 50% off. They are now half price on their high quality timber outdoor furniture, beautiful cushioned and rattan dining sets as well as stone ornaments, barbeque sets and ceramic pots for your plants. Summer bedding and a wide variety of other plants are all buy one, get the second free. It’s well worth a visit to see Athlone’s newest retailer.

McD’s are are open 7 days a week until 6pm. See more information on www.mcds.ie or visit their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/McDsAthlone