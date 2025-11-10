  • Services

Services

Mayoral Reception in honour of 30 years of Galway Lifeboat

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Mayoral Reception in honour of 30 years of Galway Lifeboat
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Mayoral Reception has honoured 30 years of Galway Lifeboat

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, welcomed representatives to City Hall

30 years on, 35 volunteers are attached to the Galway Lifeboat station, providing vital services – from the crew who go out to sea, the shore crew and support crew, and other roles such as admin and fundraising.

Last year Galway RNLI launched 23 times, coming to the aid of 17 people.

Mayor Cubbard presented founding member Pat Lavelle and Lifeboat Operations Manager Paul Carey with a framed scroll and Galway Crystal vase

More like this:
no_space
Western Development Commission marks milestone €100m investment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Western Development Commission has invested 100 m...

no_space
Sod turned on new STEM building at ATU Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first sod has been turned on a major new multi-mi...

no_space
Changing of the Galway guard as President Higgins prepares to move out of the Aras and Catherine Connolly prepares to move in

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPresident Michael D Higgins will leave Aras an Uachta...

no_space
Demonstrators demand city councillors defend triple-lock system

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDemonstrators have gathered at City Hall - demanding ...

no_space
NTA to be grilled at City Hall over public transport projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe National Transport Authority will face questions ...

no_space
Two teens referred to Youth Diversion Programme over Tuam assault

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo male teenagers have been referred to the Garda Yo...

no_space
City businessman Tom O'Connor leaves 14 million euro in his will

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city businessman Tom O'Connor has left 14 mill...

no_space
Tánaiste pledges to look into 8 year wait for vital cancer scanner at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tánaiste has pledged to look into an 8 year wait ...

no_space
Tanaiste pledges to look into 8 year wait for vital cancer scanner at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tanaiste has pledged to look into an 8 year wait ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up