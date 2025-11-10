Mayoral Reception in honour of 30 years of Galway Lifeboat

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Mayoral Reception has honoured 30 years of Galway Lifeboat

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, welcomed representatives to City Hall

30 years on, 35 volunteers are attached to the Galway Lifeboat station, providing vital services – from the crew who go out to sea, the shore crew and support crew, and other roles such as admin and fundraising.

Last year Galway RNLI launched 23 times, coming to the aid of 17 people.

Mayor Cubbard presented founding member Pat Lavelle and Lifeboat Operations Manager Paul Carey with a framed scroll and Galway Crystal vase