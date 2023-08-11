Mayor to open Old Galway photo exhibition at The Kenny Gallery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An exhibition of old photographs of Galway City will be opened at The Kenny Gallery tomorrow.

Over 40 city images from the 19th and 20th centuries will be on display until August 29th

Mayor of Galway, Eddie Hoare, will launch the Old Galway exhibition at the gallery in Liosban Retail Park at 3 tomorrow afternoon

Local historian, Tom Kenny, has been gathering the rare photographs over many years: