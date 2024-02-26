Mayor slams mindless and destructive vandalism “spree” in Knocknacarra
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Mayor of Galway says he cannot understand the mindset of those responsible for mindless and destructive vandalism in Knocknacarra.
The vandalism was carried out on Saturday evening around the Gateway Retail Park and Millars Lane.
Among the damage was a bus shelter smashed, new trees broken in half, and public lighting damaged.
Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, told Galway Talks it’s so disappointing to see.
Councillor John Connolly says the damage done will be very costly to fix.
