Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd
The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd
The local historian, and native of Bohermore, who was a long-time supporter of the Museum, was laid to rest yesterday
Mayor Hoare wrote that Peadar made a significant contribution of our understanding of our place in the world as Galwegians and his works and writing have played a key role in preserving the history of Galway.
The Book will remain open at the Museum until February 23 and will also be available online from tomorrow
