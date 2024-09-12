  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Mayor of Straubing, Germany, eager to visit Tuam as part of Town Twinning

Published:

Mayor of Straubing, Germany, eager to visit Tuam as part of Town Twinning
Share story:

The Mayor of Straubing in Germany is eager to pay a visit to Tuam, as part of the twinning relationship between the two towns.

That’s what was relayed to members of Tuam’s twinning committee on their recent visit to the southern German town.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Twinning relationship dates back to 1991, and Galway County Council is being asked to include the cost of hosting the mayor in the budget plans for the next year

Fine Gael Councillor Ollie Turner says Tuam should embrace the opportunity to host Mayor Markus Pannermayr next year:

The post Mayor of Straubing, Germany, eager to visit Tuam as part of Town Twinning appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Steady progress being made on Headford Transport Plan

Steady progress is being made in relation to the Headford Transport Plan. The plan will address t...

no_space
1,000 new jobs for Dublin and Galway as Blackrock Health announce €500m investment

Blackrock Health is to create 1,000 new jobs between Galway and Dublin. It’s part of a €500...

no_space
Bust of Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo dedicated at University of Galway

A bronze bust of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo has been donated to the Irish Centre for H...

no_space
15 new jobs at refurbished Lidl Galway city store

15 new jobs have been created at the refurbished Lidl Galway city store. It brings the existing H...

no_space
O’Neill exit as head coach is blow for for Galway footballers

GALWAY footballers are on the look out for a new head coach after Cian O’Neill’s departure to Ker...

no_space
Captain goes the extra (nautical) mile to reunite teddy with owner

In a heartwarming tale to put a smile on anyone’s face, Galway-born Staff Captain Brian Whelan of...

no_space
Lloyd Cole proves the dreams do come true

A Different View with Dave O’Connell When you were a small fella tuning into Radio Luxembourg ...

no_space
Farmers require climate supports

THE latest recommendations on agriculture from the Climate Change Advisory Council [CCAC] have be...

no_space
Surprise Glynn appearance sees Ardrahan over the line

Ardrahan 1-21 Castlegar 0-19 THERE was plenty of drama throughout the county last weekend, ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up