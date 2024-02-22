Mayor of Galway urges last minute nominations for 2024 Mayor’s Awards

The Mayor of Galway is encouraging any last minute nominations for this year’s Mayor’s Awards.

The annual awards recognise outstanding individuals, communities and groups for their work in voluntary activities.





Categories include residents and local areas, community service and social inclusion, young volunteer, senior citizen volunteer, sports volunteer, and environmental sustainability.

The closing date for nominations is tomorrow at 4pm – and the awards will take place on Wednesday, the 1st of May.

Mayor Eddie Hoare says there’s an incredible amount of work being done that deserves recognition.

