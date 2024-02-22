  • Services

Services

Mayor of Galway urges last minute nominations for 2024 Mayor’s Awards

Published:

Mayor of Galway urges last minute nominations for 2024 Mayor’s Awards
Share story:

The Mayor of Galway is encouraging any last minute nominations for this year’s Mayor’s Awards.

The annual awards recognise outstanding individuals, communities and groups for their work in voluntary activities.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Categories include residents and local areas, community service and social inclusion, young volunteer, senior citizen volunteer, sports volunteer, and environmental sustainability.

The closing date for nominations is tomorrow at 4pm – and the awards will take place on Wednesday, the 1st of May.

Mayor Eddie Hoare says there’s an incredible amount of work being done that deserves recognition.

The post Mayor of Galway urges last minute nominations for 2024 Mayor’s Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Long wait times at UHG Emergency Department

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway remains extremely busy this evening. The h...

no_space
Over 600 students attend largest apprenticeship information event in the West of Ireland in Ballybrit

Over 600 students across the West of Ireland attended a apprenticeship information day in Ballybr...

no_space
Over €19m for national road and greenway projects in Galway for 2024

Funding of more than €19m has been allocated to national road and greenway projects in Galway for...

no_space
University of Galway to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity Week with series of events

University of Galway will be hosting a series of events to celebrate Irish Traveller Ethnicity We...

no_space
Farmer accused of throwing cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte to contest assault charge

A south Galway farmer alleged to have thrown a bag of cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte is to co...

no_space
UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital for second time this week

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital for the second...

no_space
Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West

A study carried out at University of Galway shows a decline in wellbeing and mental health among ...

no_space
Major step forward for long-awaited masterplan for Kingston in Knocknacarra

There’s been a major step forward in the long-awaited masterplan for the Kingston area in K...

no_space
Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension

Platform94 in Mervue – formerly Galway Technology Centre – is set to officially open ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up