Mayor of Galway to mark 375th anniversary of granting of city site to Poor Clare nuns

The Mayor of Galway Peter Keane will later today mark the 375th anniversary of the granting of the city site to the Poor Clare nuns

The site of historical and cultural significance later lent it’s name to the general area, still known as Nuns’ Island


Mayor Keane will join Sister Colette, Abbess of the Galway Poor Clares, to commemorate the historic occasion

