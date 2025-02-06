  • Services

Mayor of Galway says Salthill is "jewel in Galway's crown" and public engagement on new plan is vital

Published:

Mayor of Galway says Salthill is "jewel in Galway's crown" and public engagement on new plan is vital
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Public consultation is now open on an ambitious framework on how Salthill will be developed over the coming years.

It covers everything from iconic fixtures like the prom and leisureland, right down to street lights and public benches.

Public consultations are underway since this afternoon and are taking place from today until Saturday February 22nd.

A full list of events can be found below.

Mayor of Galway Peter Keane says Salthill is “the jewel in Galway’s crown” and public engagement on this plan is incredibly important.

 

Tomorrow from 11:30am to 1:30pm, the project team will be at Blackrock to meet with the swimming community.

Tomorrow fortnight, a drop in event is scheduled for the Salthill Hotel to meet with local residential communities.

The following day, Saturday 22 February a pop up consultation event will be held along the promenade.

Students from University of Galway will be asking people to do a short survey.

The survey will also be available for people to complete online.

