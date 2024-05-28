  • Services

Services

Mayor of Galway leads congregation as Ronnie O’Gorman laid to rest

Published:

Mayor of Galway leads congregation as Ronnie O’Gorman laid to rest
Share story:

The founder of the Galway Advertiser and highly respected exponent of the Arts and culture, Ronnie O’Gorman, has been laid to rest in Bohermore Cemetery.

The 78 year-old Salthill native died last week after a brave battle with illness.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The packed congregation at Ronnie O’Gorman’s funeral service at St Nicholas Collegiate Church today included the Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare and the President’s Aide de Camp.

President Higgins himself and his wife Sabina, long-time friends of Ronnie, attended last evening’s reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour.

Today’s ceremony in St Nicholas was full of music, literature and moving eulogies to capture all Ronnie’s interests in life including gardening, travel, history and cooking.

One of the founding members of Galway Bay fm, Ronnie was conferred with an honorary Doctorate by the University of Galway in 2022, in recognition of his contribution to life in the city.

He’s survived by his daughters Sadbhb, Sian, Anna Joy and Sally and his son Ben, as well as his grandchildren, his brother Phillip and sister Zan, and a wide circle of friends.

The post Mayor of Galway leads congregation as Ronnie O’Gorman laid to rest appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Long established city firm James Roche Consulting Engineers bought by OMC Group

Long established city firm James Roche Consulting Engineers has been bought by the OMC Group OMC ...

no_space
Tuam councillor reveals Galway county libraries significantly underfunded

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea has claimed that libraries in Galway are significantly under...

no_space
Seanad hears Claregalway needs and deserves bypass like in Moycullen

The village of Claregalway needs and deserves a bypass like the one recently delivered in Moycull...

no_space
Lally Tours crowned overall winner of Gradam 2024 and new Tribe of Galway City

Lally Tours has been crowned the overall winner of Gradam 2024, and named the new Tribe of Galway...

no_space
Plans for large scale housing development in Oranmore

Planning permission is being sought for a large scale housing development in Oranmore. Marshall Y...

no_space
Audiology Clinic to be in operation in Tuam before end of summer

The Audiology Clinic will be up and running in Tuam Primary Care Centre by the beginning of Augus...

no_space
UHG hosts first-ever implant of Irish-developed heart protector sensor in Irish patient

The first ever Irish patient has been implanted with an Irish-developed ‘sensor’ to h...

no_space
Appeal for 84 year old woman missing from Gort area

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 84-year-old Teresa Tannian who is missin...

no_space
Call for delivery of promised pitch

A call has been made for the delivery of sports facilities in the green space at Bothar Waithman ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up