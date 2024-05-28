Mayor of Galway leads congregation as Ronnie O’Gorman laid to rest
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The founder of the Galway Advertiser and highly respected exponent of the Arts and culture, Ronnie O’Gorman, has been laid to rest in Bohermore Cemetery.
The 78 year-old Salthill native died last week after a brave battle with illness.
The packed congregation at Ronnie O’Gorman’s funeral service at St Nicholas Collegiate Church today included the Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare and the President’s Aide de Camp.
President Higgins himself and his wife Sabina, long-time friends of Ronnie, attended last evening’s reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour.
Today’s ceremony in St Nicholas was full of music, literature and moving eulogies to capture all Ronnie’s interests in life including gardening, travel, history and cooking.
One of the founding members of Galway Bay fm, Ronnie was conferred with an honorary Doctorate by the University of Galway in 2022, in recognition of his contribution to life in the city.
He’s survived by his daughters Sadbhb, Sian, Anna Joy and Sally and his son Ben, as well as his grandchildren, his brother Phillip and sister Zan, and a wide circle of friends.
