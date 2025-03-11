Mayor of Galway hosts twinning reception for Notre Dame students

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Mayor of Galway Peter Keane has hosted a reception for 24 Notre Dame University MBA students

The students are in Galway for a week long ‘Grow Irish’ immersive consulting experience, with local companies Best Practice, Clubforce, QualTech, White Spire, and Cope Galway.

The project grew from contacts developed by Kylemore Abbey, the Chicago Galway Sister Cities committee and Galway Chamber

High level meetings took place during Galway city’s delegation visits to Notre Dame and South Bend in 2023 and 2024.